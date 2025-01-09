International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,784,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.