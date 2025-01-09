International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,179,922 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.