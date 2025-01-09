Intrusion Inc. Enters into $7.5 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn January 6, 2025, cybersecurity firm Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) disclosed the initiation of a Securities Purchase Agreement with a sole institutional investor, culminating in a re

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Intrusion’s 8K filing here.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Read More