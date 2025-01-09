iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

