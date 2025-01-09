iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.57 and traded as low as $43.61. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 76,562 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $620.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

