IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.42. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 14,036 shares changing hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 48.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

