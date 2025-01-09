Jon Blotner Sells 4,521 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $211,944.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,067.84. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Jon Blotner sold 4,966 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $223,122.38.

On Monday, October 14th, Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 5,699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 1,213,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after acquiring an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

