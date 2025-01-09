Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,635 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.57. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.