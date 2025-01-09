Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,485.36. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Power alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.

Solid Power Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $328.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Solid Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Solid Power by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solid Power by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solid Power by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 108,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.