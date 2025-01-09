Joshua Kobza Sells 12,420 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE QSR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

