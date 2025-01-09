JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 16,997 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

