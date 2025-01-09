JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

