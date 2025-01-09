Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,867. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photronics alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $421,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $505,400.00.

Photronics Trading Down 1.0 %

PLAB opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on PLAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Photronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 65.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Photronics by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.