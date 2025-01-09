Kate Gulliver Sells 5,754 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $270,783.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,322.60. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 3rd, Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30.

NYSE W opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

