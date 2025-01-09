Laura Shawver Sells 50,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,840.60. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,318,628.64.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPRY. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 766.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 207,456 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

