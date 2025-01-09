Laura Shawver Sells 50,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,840.60. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,318,628.64.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 766.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 207,456 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.