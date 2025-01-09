Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.48 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 98.10 ($1.21). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 13,425,911 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £774.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.69.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

