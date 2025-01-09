Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,801,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $70.65 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

