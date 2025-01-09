Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $255.14 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $219.73 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.11.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.