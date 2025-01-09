Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $404.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $298.87 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

