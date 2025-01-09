Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 690 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,015,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.