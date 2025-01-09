Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 75 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $5,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $24,761,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $159.51 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

