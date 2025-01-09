Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Shares of 182 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,205.74 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $921.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,220.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,269.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

