Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

