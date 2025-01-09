Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,385,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 400,786 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after buying an additional 290,123 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

