Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

