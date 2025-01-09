Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 263,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Brookfield by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,603 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %

BN stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.