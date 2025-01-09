Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

