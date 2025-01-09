Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $212,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,464,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVW opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $105.64.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
