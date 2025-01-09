Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $212,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,464,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.