Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 23.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 186,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period.

BATS FMAR opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $771.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

