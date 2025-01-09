Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

