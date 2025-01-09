Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5,088.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $91.20 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.