Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.94.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $409.70 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

