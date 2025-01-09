Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,354 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after buying an additional 158,402 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,809,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,955,000.

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

