Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $202.66 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

