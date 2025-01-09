Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $266.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.86 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

