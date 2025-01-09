Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,139 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 991,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,137 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 208.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.