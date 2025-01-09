Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,157,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSPD opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

