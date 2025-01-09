Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,271 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

