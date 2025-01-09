Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

