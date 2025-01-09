Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank First by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank First by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

