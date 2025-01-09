Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,289 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 295,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

