Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

