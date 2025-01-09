Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 45,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,090,146.01. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $361,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.