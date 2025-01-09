MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $276.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.02 and its 200 day moving average is $245.69. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

