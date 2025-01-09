Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. State Street Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 209,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,245.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,122.21 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,254.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,350.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,351.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

