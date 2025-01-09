Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.