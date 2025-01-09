Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $620.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,809,826.88. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

