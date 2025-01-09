Murphy Oil Corporation Reports Significant Oil Discovery Offshore Vietnam and Investor Conference Participation

On January 7, 2025, Murphy Oil Corporation made an exciting announcement regarding its subsidiary’s successful oil discovery. The Company disclosed that Murphy Cuu Long Tay Oil Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, drilled the Hai Su Vang-1X exploration well in Block 15-2/17 in the Cuu Long Basin, situated 40 miles offshore Vietnam. This discovery marks a significant milestone for the Company, contributing to its exploration efforts in the region.

Additionally, on January 8, 2025, Eric M. Hambly, the President and CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation, is set to participate in a panel discussion and host investor meetings as part of the Company’s attendance at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference 2025.

The news of the oil discovery and upcoming investor engagement was shared in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 8-K also included the attached presentations and press releases regarding these important developments.

It is important to note that the information provided in the Form 8-K, including the exhibits, is considered furnishing and not a filed document in compliance with Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Murphy Oil Corporation emphasized in the filing that the forward-looking statements presented should be approached with caution, as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors such as market conditions, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory changes could impact the Company’s future operations and financial results. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated with the Company’s official announcements through SEC filings, press releases, and other communication channels.

The Company’s strategic focus on exploration, production, and financial discipline were highlighted in the attached presentations, showcasing its commitment to delivering shareholder value through dividends, share buybacks, and operational excellence. Murphy Oil Corporation maintains a strong balance sheet, positioning it well to navigate through commodity price cycles and capitalize on growth opportunities.

The 8-K filing also included details about the Company’s extensive portfolio across various regions, affirming its dedication to sustainable growth and responsible governance. Murphy Oil Corporation’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, governance oversight, and community engagement were underscored, reflecting its holistic approach to business operations.

Overall, the recent developments, including the significant oil discovery and active involvement in investor conferences, underscore Murphy Oil Corporation’s continued momentum in its exploration and investor engagement strategies.

For more detailed information, including the financial statements and exhibits, interested parties can access the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or Murphy Oil Corporation’s investor relations page.

