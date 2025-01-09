Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces CFO Retirement and Appointment

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Todd Dissinger, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, retired on December 31, 2024. The announcement confirmed Richard Hallé as his successor in the CFO role, effective January 1, 2025.

Following the established succession plan, Richard Hallé has assumed the responsibilities of CFO at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, a Delaware corporation well-known for its focus on providing natural and organic products to its customers. The transitioning of executive leadership signifies a strategic move for the company’s financial operations.

Todd Dissinger’s tenure as the CFO was instrumental in steering the financial direction of the company, and his retirement marks a significant change in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s leadership landscape. The seamless transfer to Richard Hallé as the new CFO is expected to ensure continuity in financial management.

This development underscores Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership and governance practices. The company continues to focus on its mission of offering high-quality natural and organic products to its consumers.

With this change in executive leadership, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage seeks to uphold its position in promoting health and wellbeing through its products while effectively managing its financial strategies. As per the filing, the company remains dedicated to meeting its regulatory obligations with transparency and accountability.

The 8-K filing further emphasized the company’s adherence to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, signifying its commitment to regulatory compliance. The filing was signed by Zephyr Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., on January 7, 2025.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, symbol NGVC.

Overall, the transition in the Chief Financial Officer position at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage signifies a notable shift in the company’s executive team, aligning with its corporate strategies and commitment to financial stewardship.

