Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,119 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.